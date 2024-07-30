Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,792 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WY opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.