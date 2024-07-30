Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.85. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.91.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $404,200 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.61.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

