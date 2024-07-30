Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.85. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.91.
Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources
In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $404,200 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
