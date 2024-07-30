Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WTW opened at $278.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.36. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $283.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after buying an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $300,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

