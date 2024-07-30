Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Cut to $197.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $34.18 on Tuesday, reaching $149.01. 1,732,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,809. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.30. Woodward has a 1-year low of $119.03 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 34.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

