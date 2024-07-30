World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.07% of World Kinect worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WKC traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. 186,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. World Kinect Co. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

