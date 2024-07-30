Wrapped CRO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $870,323.59 (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $80.48 million and approximately $870,323.59 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 907,692,624 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 909,623,271.2205653. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08975481 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $656,748.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.