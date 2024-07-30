Wrapped Matic 1-Day Volume Hits $21.74 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $70.41 million and $21.74 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 139,289,292 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 138,536,382.4729465. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.51591548 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3338 active market(s) with $17,330,645.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

