WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from WVS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
WVS Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ WVFC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.
About WVS Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WVS Financial
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.