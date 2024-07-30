WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from WVS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ WVFC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

