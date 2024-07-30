Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Truist Financial

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WH opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.