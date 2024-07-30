XYO Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $76.23 million and approximately $672,148.60 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,972.04 or 1.00074086 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007000 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071761 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00567595 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $733,131.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

