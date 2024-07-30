Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.77-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.300-12.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.67.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.21. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $372.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

