Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.195-$1.224 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.300-12.900 EPS.
NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $15.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.56 and a 200 day moving average of $293.21. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $371.11.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
