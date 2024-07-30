ZimVie (ZIMV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. ZimVie has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.550-0.700 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

ZimVie Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $579.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Featured Articles

