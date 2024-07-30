zkSync (ZK) Price Down 17% This Week

zkSync (ZK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. zkSync has a market cap of $544.18 million and $61.26 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.15638865 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $58,766,107.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

