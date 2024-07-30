Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Zscaler worth $38,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.75. 1,152,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,411. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

