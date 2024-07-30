Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 294,331 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 294,331 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after buying an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.36. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $356.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.