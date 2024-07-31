11,796 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Acquired by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 176,427 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.