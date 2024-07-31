124,007 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Bought by Connective Capital Management LLC

Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 124,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Uranium Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 262,262 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 4,508,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,100,390. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.