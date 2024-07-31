1,500 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after buying an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.87.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.37. 1,829,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,584. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

