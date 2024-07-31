216,182 Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 216,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Luxfer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 1,101,856 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Luxfer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 427,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Luxfer by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 56,605 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. 43,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,833. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

