269,305 Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Acquired by Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,185,000. Flutter Entertainment makes up about 5.2% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned 0.08% of Flutter Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
FLUT stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,231. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.