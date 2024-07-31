269,305 Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Acquired by Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,185,000. Flutter Entertainment makes up about 5.2% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned 0.08% of Flutter Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLUT stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,231. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,864.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.