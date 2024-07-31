2,849 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after buying an additional 3,960,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after buying an additional 2,951,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.82. 618,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,068. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.36.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

