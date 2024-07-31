2Xideas AG Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

2Xideas AG cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

IT traded up $27.93 on Tuesday, hitting $498.77. 997,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $506.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

