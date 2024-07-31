2Xideas AG Has $17.75 Million Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

2Xideas AG reduced its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Revvity makes up approximately 2.2% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.14% of Revvity worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVTY. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.81.

Shares of Revvity stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,074. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $127.88.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

