2Xideas AG Has $52.31 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

2Xideas AG cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,706 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 6.4% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $52,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $151.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,317. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $152.38.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

