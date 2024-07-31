2Xideas AG Sells 5,217 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

2Xideas AG lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.07% of Pool worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pool by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after acquiring an additional 123,387 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pool by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $4,436,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Shares of POOL traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.50. The company had a trading volume of 443,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

