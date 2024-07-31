2Xideas AG Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

2Xideas AG acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 356,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,765,000. Ryan Specialty comprises approximately 2.4% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 2Xideas AG owned 0.14% of Ryan Specialty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,022,000 after buying an additional 1,079,505 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after purchasing an additional 744,049 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 488,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,964,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,512,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 312,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. 1,300,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,294. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $62.68.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

