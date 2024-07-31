30,285 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Bought by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February comprises 0.3% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WPWealth LLP owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

PFEB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. 32,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

