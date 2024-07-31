3,704 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Hershey by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.98. 1,718,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.58. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $235.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

