3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Short Interest Update

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

3D Systems Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE DDD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 986,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,433. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 403,175 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,079,471 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 185,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $89,656,000 after purchasing an additional 168,162 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 921,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 118,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

