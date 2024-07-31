Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Accelleron Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACLLY opened at C$48.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.86. Accelleron Industries has a 52-week low of C$23.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.50.
Accelleron Industries Company Profile
