Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Accelleron Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACLLY opened at C$48.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.86. Accelleron Industries has a 52-week low of C$23.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.50.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

