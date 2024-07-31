Achain Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2.65 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001211 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

