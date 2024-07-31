Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 6,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.33.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $538.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.12. The stock has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.