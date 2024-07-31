Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Benchmark reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.59.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $11.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.33. 25,967,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,246,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 221.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day moving average is $168.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.