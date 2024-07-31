Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 85,800 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 85,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,216,657.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 135,546 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,050,481.50.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM remained flat at $7.42 during trading on Wednesday. 243,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.22). Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 259,191 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,892,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,755,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,210,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

