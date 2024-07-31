AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Update

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AFC Ajax Stock Performance
AFC Ajax stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. AFC Ajax has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.
About AFC Ajax
