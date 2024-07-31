Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.51%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q3 guidance to $4.68-4.91 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $187.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

