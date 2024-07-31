Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.51%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q3 guidance to $4.68-4.91 EPS.
Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AMG stock opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $187.29.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
