Air Lease (AL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

