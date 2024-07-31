Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,800 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 669,100 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AISP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of AISP opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Airship AI has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Airship AI will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 1.89% of Airship AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

