AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) Senior Officer Colin Dease Acquires 15,000 Shares

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colin Dease acquired 15,000 shares of AKITA Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.

AKITA Drilling Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE AKT.A traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.44. 34,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,106. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. AKITA Drilling Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.47.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.