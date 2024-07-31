Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

ALK traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. 2,100,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $48.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,543,000 after buying an additional 660,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,533,000 after purchasing an additional 155,403 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,387,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

