Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,783 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alight were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $95,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $119,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 15.4% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALIT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

