Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.27. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

