Alliant Energy (LNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.990-3.130 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Company Profile



Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

