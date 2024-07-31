Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,100 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 65,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,046. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.