Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.0684 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $68.38 million and $781,504.93 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001494 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002105 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

