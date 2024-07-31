ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 686,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,906.0 days.
ALS Price Performance
Shares of CPBLF stock remained flat at $8.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. ALS has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.
About ALS
