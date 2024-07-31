ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 686,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,906.0 days.

ALS Price Performance

Shares of CPBLF stock remained flat at $8.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. ALS has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Get ALS alerts:

About ALS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.