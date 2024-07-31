Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $355.37 million, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 179,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at $31,346,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

