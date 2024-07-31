AltaGas (ALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion.
AltaGas Stock Performance
TSE:ALA opened at C$32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.77. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$24.67 and a 52-week high of C$33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total transaction of C$597,006.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and have sold 172,750 shares worth $5,257,062. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.90.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALA
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is a Dividend King?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.