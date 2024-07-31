Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Amedisys
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $23,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Amedisys by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.
Amedisys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMED opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $89.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -153.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Amedisys
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amedisys
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.